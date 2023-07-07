Three people killed and five injured after a graduation party outside a hookah lounge in Kendall. Three dead and 20 wounded outside a party in a northwest Miami-Dade County banquet hall. Nine wounded on Hollywood Beach. These are just a few of the many cases of gun violence that have occurred throughout South Florida in recent years.
It’s a tragedy that affects everyone, creating a climate of fear that affects all aspects of life. Gun violence has become a major concern for 49% of African-American families and 29% of Hispanics, according to a survey by the Pew Research Center.
Be Strong International works all year to address this outrageous situation, knowing that people cannot begin to reach their potential until they feel safe in their community. It’s a massive problem. Gun-related injuries are the leading cause of death for U.S. children and teens ages 1-19. In 2021, more Americans died of gun-related injuries than in any other year on record, according to the Pew Research Center, which cites research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC reveals 48,830 people died from gun-related injuries in the U.S., including 3,142 in Miami-Dade County. The Miami Herald reports that of the 249 murders in Miami-Dade that year, 2023 – more than 81 percent – involved guns.
According to some alarming numbers from Pew’s research, the risks of gun violence are not just in the community outside but are also seen in the home. Children have shockingly easy access to guns in the home, leading to consequences. About one-third of American children live in homes with firearms, and 13 percent of households have at least one weapon stored dangerously – either unlocked and loaded or stored with ammunition.
When children tragically commit suicide with a firearm, 80 percent use a gun that belongs to a family member.
In the face of this heartbreaking problem, Be Strong International is working with community partners to create solutions by building a collective impact that addresses all aspects of the problem – from relieving poverty to addressing the hopelessness that can lead people to solve their problems with violence. We use our Heart SkillsTM education programs to help create alternatives, intentionally placing them in “hot spots” where the community is at high risk of gun violence. We bring residents and community leaders together to take action on critical issues that can lead to violence. At the same time, we help parents bond with their children to counteract negative outside influences.
“Heart SkillsTM are needed regardless of your ethnicity, financial background or culture,” says Be Strong’s CEO and Chief Heart Officer, Michelle Shirley. “The goal is to develop new patterns of thinking and behaving to strengthen elationships in all areas of life.”
Individuals can also take action against gun violence in their families and communities.
1. Know the Signs.
Having a mental illness does not automatically make someone dangerous to others; in fact, they are more likely to be a victim of violence than the attacker. But with 54 percent of gun deaths caused by suicide, according to the CDC, the risk of self-harm is great. The National Alliance on Mental Illness says signs of suicidal behavior include withdrawal from friends and family, increased use of drugs or alcohol, sharp mood swings and reckless or aggressive behavior.
The same signs can warn that your loved one may try to harm others. Other indications of the desire to use a gun to hurt others include making online threats and committing acts of domestic violence.
2. Take Action.
If you suspect a loved one may harm themselves or others, seek immediate professional help – don’t try to fix the situation yourself or ignore it because you don’t want to get your friend or child “in trouble.” Seek immediate psychiatric help or alert school, healthcare or even law enforcement if your loved one seems to be at risk of committing violence with a gun.
In addition, you might be able to get the weapon taken away from the at-risk person. Florida is one of several states with “red flag” laws allowing law enforcement to remove weapons from people who are a threat to themselves or others. Florida’s law requires having a court hearing within 24 hours for a temporary risk protection order; if the judge grants the order, a home search is conducted and firearms and ammunition are removed.
3. If You Own a Weapon, Store It Safely.
Tragically, when most children shoot themselves or others, they use a family member’s gun. If you have firearms in your home, secure them with trigger locks and keep them somewhere your child can’t access them. Research has shown safe-storage laws successfully reduce accidental shooting deaths by children; the rate dropped by one-quarter in states with such laws.
Make sure the people your family interacts with outside the home also are storing their weapons safely – or at least be aware of what they do. You can’t make them lock up their guns and you may not want to forbid your child from entering those homes, but you must be aware for your family’s sake.
4. Talk about Gun Safety – and Listen.
Make sure all family members understand the importance of staying safe around firearms. More importantly, talk with them honestly – and frequently – about feelings they may try to resolve with violence. Have a clear, straightforward discussion with them at least once and whenever a gun tragedy is in the news. But don’t stop there. Stay open to signs that they’re at risk, and make sure they know they can come to you for answers without judgment.
5. Help Build Healthy Relationships. It’s not a guarantee, but connecting with supportive, positive people and groups can significantly reduce the likelihood that your loved one will turn to violence to solve their problems. Getting involved with sports, after-school clubs and community organizations exposes them to positive influences, fosters a sense of belonging and adds structure to their lives.
Programs like Be Strong International’s Heart SkillsTM education bring a needed sense of structure. The world is often a violent place.
You can’t protect your children from everything. But you can give them the tools to be a little safer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.