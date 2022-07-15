Looking around for summer activities doesn’t only apply to trying to keep kids busy when school is out. Newcomers to the area and even those who’ve lived here for a while are often not aware of various arts and culture groups that meet to share enjoyment of different hobbies and interests.
Although Homestead Center for the Arts (HCA) does not have a physical building, it was founded in the late 1970s to highlight and promote such non-profit groups referred to as Affiliate members.
Several groups meet year-round, starting with two that embrace our unique environment. The East Everglades Orchid Society (EEOS) is not only for experts as explained on their website. “Our meetings are open to the public and are held the fourth Tuesday of the month at 7:30 pm, at the University of Florida Miami Dade County Agricultural Extension Building, located at 18710 SW 288th Street. This is where members get to hear the best talks on their favorite orchid topics and get to know each other while dining after the talk. We also have a section of ribbon judging where members bring their plants to be evaluated by our expert judges. Members and guests can bring heir problem orchids for advice from more experienced members. Last but not least, we provide the best opportunity for attendees to increase their collections when they buy raffle tickets to win incredible, beautiful orchids.” (https://www.orchidseeos.com)
If you’re willing to handle the heat, the Tropical Fruit and Vegetable Society of Redland (TFVS) does weekly volunteer work for the Fruit and Spice Park, but their monthly lectures are currently via ZOOM. “The Tropical Fruit & Vegetable Society of Redland (TFVSR) is a club with two main purposes: to
provide support of the Fruit & Spice Park and to educate the public as to
tropical/ subtropical fruits and vegetables.” As with the orchid lovers, members have a range of experience and welcome novices. (www.facebook.com/TFVSR/)
Another group that combines outdoor and indoor events is the South Florida National Parks Camera Club (SFNPCC). “Welcome to the South Florida National Parks Camera Club; we are a growing, active club of photographers spanning all ages and skill levels. We offer a fun mix of
opportunities and ways to participate. Our meetings are held on the first Wednesday of every month. Meetings begin at 7:00 p.m. and conclude at 9:00 p.m. and are held at the Leisure City Moose Lodge, 15490 S.W. 288th Street, Homestead, FL, unless otherwise specified. Members and guest are
invited to arrive early to socialize before the meeting begins. The mission of the South Florida National Parks Camera Club is to help its members improve their photographic skills through education and the opportunity to educate others; and through the use of photography, support the national parks and other local not for profit organizations.” (https://sfnpcc.org )Field trips into
Everglades National Park and other selected locations provide nature and wildlife settings and monthly meetings cover a range of topics.
A yearning to write or simple curiosity about where to start are all subjects for the Lamplighters Writers Group and they meet weekly. “The Lamplighters are a group of talented and aspiring writers with flexible and dedicated membership. They meet to share and discuss their latest writing efforts, whether they be poetry, short stories, or the beginnings of the potentially great American novel they are working on. They welcome first-timers and those who have had their works published. All are welcome to attend and participate. The LAMPLIGHTERS authors and poets have published one book of short stories and poetry. Alligator Tales is available on Amazon.com. They meet Saturdays 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at the Homestead Cybrarium, 80 W Mowry Dr, Homestead. ps://home steadcenterforthearts.com/lamp- lighters-writing-group)
A centuries old craft is what brings members of the South Florida
Woodturners Guild (SFWG) together. “The South Florida Woodturners Guild is comprised of skilled, intermediate and wannabe turners dedicated to promoting the art and craft of woodturning. Our meetings are open to the public and we welcome all visitors.” They have monthly meetings (currently ZOOM) and periodic workshops. They also often set up at area festivals and art shows. (https://www.facebook.com/South-Florida-Woodturners-Guild-141016549251658)
Anyone interested in local history has two choices with the Pioneer Museum in Florida City and the Homestead Town Hall Museum. “Visitors to the Pioneer Museum explore life as it was in South Florida in the early 1900s with rooms
furnished as they would have been then with artifacts donated by local residents”. It’s not currently open to the public, but they are continuing to sort through collections and need volunteers to assist. (https://www.facebook.com/FloridaPioneerMuseum.FloridaCity) Homestead Town Hall Museum at 41 N. Krome is in the original Town Hall, the first municipal building opened in 1917 after the City incorporated in 1913. There are many collections used for rotating exhibits. They are seeking docents to help give visitor tours and perform selected tasks when there are no visitors. Days and times needed are Wed-Sat, 1:00-5:00 p.m. (Not suitable for high school students.) Email admin@townhallmuseum.org or call (305) 242-4463.
For more information about HCA, go to https://homesteadcenterforthearts.com, find them or Facebook, Instagram, or call (305) 230-9572.
