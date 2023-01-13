Artists in Residence in the Everglades (AIRIE), the South Florida-based non-profit organization that empowers artists to think critically about their relationship to the environment, announces its 2023 AIRIE Fellows.
The 2023 AIRIE Fellows are Atéha Bailly, Germane Barnes, Pierce Eldridge & Ashleigh Musk, Diana Eusebio, T. Eliott Mansa, Sydney Maubert, Gal Nissim, Alejandro Rodriguez, Monica Sorelle, and Khari Turner.
AIRIE believes artists have a unique ability to deepen the connection
between communities and the natural world. Over the course of the 2022 and 2023 seasons, AIRIE artists are responding to the prompt "How can we make the outdoors a space of belonging?"
during their one-month stay in Everglades National Park.
“AIRIE fellows are engaging audiences traditionally left out of environmental and climate change conversations, yet disproportionately impacted by these same forces. We are excited to welcome our 2023 cohort of multidisciplinary artists who will continue this important work,” said Evette Alexander, AIRIE’s Executive Director.
AIRIE received more than 220 applications for its 2023 residency program, and finalists were selected by a National Advisory Committee of established artists, scholars, and community leaders. AIRIE works together with artists to curate an immersive residency experience through excursions and engagements with scientists, park rangers, indigenous groups, historians, and community leaders to provide an in-depth look at this biologically and culturally significant ecosystem, as well as the myriad challenges it faces.
Artists in Residence in Everglades (AIRIE) is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit that empowers artists to think creatively and critically about our relationship to the environment with a mission of revealing new paths forward. AIRIE’s immersive residency program provides artists the opportunity to live, research and create inside Everglades National Park, a UNESCO world heritage site currently listed as in danger of disappearing forever.
Through their programs, AIRIE brings art, environment, and racial
justice together for a more sustainable and inclusive future. Since 2001,
AIRIE has supported the careers of over 190 artists, writers, musicians,
curators, and other creatives through full immersion in the park.
To stay updated on events and exhibitions, or to sign up for our newsletter, visit airie.org or on Instagram -@airieverglades.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.