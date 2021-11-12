Different recent articles have highlighted Miami-Dade College (MDC), College of the Florida Keys (CFK), and Florida International University (FIU) with their construction management career path. While there are many colleges and universities throughout the state and the country, cost is an issue for most families and students. Multiple non-profit organizations have scholarship programs and Soroptimist International of Homestead has one of the earliest application windows as well as some unique aspects.
The Soroptimist commitment to women and girls is emphasized on their website. “Soroptimist is an international organization for business and professional women who work to improve the lives of women and girls, in local communities and throughout the world. Almost 95,000 Soroptimists in about 120 countries and territories contribute time and financial support to community–based and international projects that benefit women and girls.
The name, Soroptimist, means ‘best for women,’ and that’s what the organization strives to achieve. Soroptimists are women at their best, working to help other women to be their best. Soroptimist’s mission is to improve the lives of women and girls, in local communities and throughout the world.”
Three different scholarships are currently open for application until December 1, 2021, and outlined in a Press Release. The first one listed includes an option for trades training. “Live Your Dream Award: This award is designed to assist women who have overcome challenges such as poverty, domestic and sexual violence, divorce, the death of a spouse or other life changes. The cash award is to offset any costs associated with their efforts to attain a higher education, college or trade school.
The Soroptimist International of Homestead Memorial Scholarship is designed to provide financial aid to a woman who is working towards a degree or postgraduate degree. The criteria include financial need, career goals and present or future involvement in community service.”
The third award is one which was established in 2002 and is aimed at recognizing volunteer service. “The Violet Richardson Award, given for activities conducted on a volunteer basis. Volunteer projects that address social problems such as homelessness, violence, drug abuse, illiteracy, discrimination. The award is shared with the organization the applicant is associated with, open to girls 14-17 years old.”
Application forms for all three scholarships can be found at sihomestead.com/scholarship-applications.
Yvonne C. Knowles, President, Soroptimist International of Homestead, would appreciate everyone in the community helping spread the word.
“The window is closing on accepting applications, December 1 is final date. Soroptimist International of Homestead urges all women and girls to not miss this chance to achieve their goals through financial support from these worthwhile programs.”
Find them on Facebook. Tel: (786) 236-8162; Mailing address is Soroptimist of Homestead, P. O. Box 900384, Homestead, FL 33090-0384
The primary fundraiser for Soroptimist scholarships is the popular Blue Jean Ball held in conjunction with the Homestead Rodeo. Attendees of past events are happy to know it is scheduled for January 29, 2022 at Harris Field Pavilion.
