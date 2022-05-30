Question: What happens if I work and get Social Security retirement benefits? M. Fernandez, Hialeah
Answer: You can get Social Security retirement benefits and work at the same time. However, if you are younger than full retirement age and make more than the yearly earnings limit, we will reduce your benefit. Starting with the month you reach full retirement age, we will not reduce your benefits no matter how much you earn.
• We use the following earnings limits to reduce your benefits: If you are under full retirement age for the entire year, we deduct $1 from your benefit payments for every $2 you earn above the annual limit.
For 2021 that limit is $19,560.00
• In the year you reach full retirement age, we deduct $1 in benefits for every $3 you earn above a different limit, but we only count earnings
before the month you reach your full retirement age. If you will reach full retirement age in 2021, the limit on your earnings for the months before full retirement age is $51,960 Starting with the month you reach full retirement age, you can get your benefits with no limit on your earnings.
Question: What counts as earning? G. De La Rua, Westchester, Florida
Answer: When we figure out how much to deduct from your benefits, we count only the wages you make from your job or your net earnings if you're self-employed. We include bonuses, commissions, and vacation pay. We don't count pensions, annuities, investment income, interest, veterans, or other government or military retirement benefits.
Question: Do my benefits increase when I work? G. De La Rua, Westchester, Florida
Answer: As long as you continue to work, even if you are receiving benefits, you will continue to pay Social Security taxes on your earnings. However, we will check your record every year to see whether the additional earnings you had will increase your monthly benefit. If there is an increase, we will send you a letter telling you of your new benefit amount.
Question: How can I apply online for Medicare? M. Lawson, Allapattah, Florida
Answer: If you are within three months of turning age 65 or older and not ready to start your monthly Social Security benefits yet, you can use our online retirement application to sign up just for Medicare and wait to apply for your retirement or spouses benefits later. It takes less than 10 minutes, and there are no forms to sign and usually no documentation is required.
Question: Who is eligible for SSI? M. Vargas, Doral Florida
Answer: Anyone may apply for SSI. The SSI program provides monthly payments to people who:
• Are at least age 65 or blind or disabled.
• Have limited income (wages, pensions, etc.).
• Have limited resources (the things you own).
• Are U.S. citizens, nationals of the U.S., or some noncitizens.
• Reside in one of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, or the Northern Mariana Islands.
Exception: The children of military parent(s) assigned to permanent duty outside the U.S. and certain students temporarily abroad may receive SSI payments outside the U.S.
