The time has arrived for looking once again at what summer camps are available. There are multiple choices and for those so inclined, the Seminole Theatre has opened registration for Camp Seminole, which will run June 28 through August 6, 2021. In consideration of COVID-19 protocols, this will be similar to last summer as it will be a “Cycle Theatre Edition”.
The campers in cohorts (small groups) will have plenty to fire their imaginations and develop skills as they work toward the final production of "Under the Big Top". The end result will be a fun-filled performance by the campers to show off what they’ve learned over the summer.
For those who aren’t familiar with the term, “Cycle Plays”, they were developed in Medieval England. At one time, churches were the realm of theatre. As it moved beyond those walls and into the communities and guilds throughout Europe, short plays proliferated until they were organized into “great cycles”. It was not uncommon for these cycles to be up to fifty short plays that were sometimes performed over two or three days.
The theatre will provide complimentary lunch, snacks, and learning materials. Each camper in the program is required to bring their own face mask. The
theater will provide sanitation stations throughout the building so all
students can practice safely. During the last two days of camp, all cohorts of campers will come to the theatre and perform their section of the play in separate spaces in the building. Parents can purchase tickets for a specific time slot to get a walk-through experience of the theatre as they watch each different scenes play out in separate areas of the theatre. All guests are required to bring their own face masks, and there will be no more than 10 guests permitted in each performance space at a time.
There is an additional service offered of before-and-after care during the camp. The cost is $30 per week or $10 per drop-in. Hours are: “Before care will run from 8am - 9am and after-care from 5pm - 6pm.”
Health and measures will be followed in all phases of the camp and parents will be provided a handbook explaining the procedures and guidelines.
To register go to http://seminoletheatre.org or come by the Box Office open Thursday-Saturday 12:00-5:00 p.m.; 18 N. Krome Ave, Homestead; (786) 650-2073.
