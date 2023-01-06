Music fans can enjoy a blend of traditional and the next generation of bluegrass, mixed with interesting variations of the genre, during the Baygrass Bluegrass Festival set for Friday through Sunday, Jan. 13-15.
The weekend jam is free to attend and takes place in the beer garden at Florida Keys Brewing Company, located at 81611 Old Highway in Islamorada’s Morada Way Arts & Cultural District.
Kicking it off Friday, Jan. 13, with blazing tempos, an outlaw attitude and acoustic wizardry is Grandpas Cough Medicine.
Saturday, Jan. 14, the Knotty G’s are to open with their funky and fun-loving style, followed by the local favorite Barstool Sailors.
Sunday, Jan. 15, Low Ground showcases its driving rock and blues-influenced bluegrass, followed by headliners The Grass is Dead, combining traditional bluegrass with Grateful Dead-like styles.
Music is scheduled:
6-10 p.m. Friday, 2-10 p.m. Saturday and 1-10 p.m. Sunday. Daily lineups are posted at baygrassbluegrass.com.
Food trucks Tacos Jalisco and A Moveable Feast are to provide tasty fare for attendees, while Florida Keys Brewing Company is to offer libations with at least 20 of its island-themed, locally brewed craft beers on tap.
Event information: baygrassbluegrass.com/
