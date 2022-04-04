Thanks to satellites and Global Positioning System (GPS) or similar technology, the skills of juggling and reading paper maps have not quite gone by the wayside, yet most children are not familiar with those challenges. Indeed, until they study history, they may not be aware of how maps developed through the centuries.
Historical map enthusiasts and interested families have the opportunity Tuesday, April 5, 2022 to attend, “The Discovery, Early Mapping, and Charting of the Florida Keys and the Gulf Stream.” The intriguing step back in time harkens to when adventurers often faced great risk to gain information they could then document and pass to the world.
A recent College of the Florida Keys (CFK) press release describes the evening. “The presentation, led by local author and map researcher Brian Schmitt, is on Tuesday, April 5 at 7 p.m. at the new Upper Keys Center. In its eighth season, the College’s VIP Series invites the community to learn from the Visions, Ideas, and Perspectives of speakers of local, regional, and national prominence. The 2022 season, sponsored by Centennial Bank, includes presentations that focus on timely and relevant topics. In his presentation, Schmitt will lead the audience on a revelation of historical discoveries through maps of Florida and the Florida Keys dating back to the 16th century. His analysis of early maps and charts of Florida, as well as of the immensely important seaway of the Gulf Stream, tells the story of how geography, exploration, politics, and industry converged to shape the future of the island chain.”
Schmitt, who’s lived in the Florida Keys for most of his life, began collecting maps about thirty years ago when he first attended the Miami Map Fair. He made different connections through the decades as his collection grew to almost 1,000 with the “jewel” unquestionably the Peter Martyr 1511 map of the New World. Less than a dozen known copies exist of this first printed map to focus on the New World and most are in museums or other institutions.
He also co-authored, “The Florida Keys: A History Through Maps”, along with author Todd Turrell and South Florida archaeologist Robert Carr. Many of the maps contained in the book are from his personal collection. “This is not a book you want to stick on a shelf. It needs a display, it is so exquisite and well done,” was how one reader praised the work.
This will be the first time the VIP Series is held in Key Largo at the CFK Upper Keys Center which opened last summer. It is located at 106040 Overseas Highway Key Largo (MM 106.4). Tickets for VIP Series events are $5 at the door (cash only). Seating at the Center is limited to 100 and admission is free for students at CFK and Monroe County schools. For more information, call CFK at 305-296-9081 or visit the College’s website at CFK.edu/VIP. Advanced tickets are available at Keystix.com
