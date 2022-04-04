Homestead, FL (33030)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 72F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 72F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.