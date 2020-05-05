The Alzheimer’s Association is proud to partner with the State of Florida’s Department of Elder Affairs to keep seniors connected with loved ones during social isolation. Through Project: VITAL (Virtual Inclusion Technology for All), senior-friendly tablets from engagement technology provider iN2L will be distributed to nursing homes and assisted living facilities (ALFs) throughout the state.
“There are more than 580,000 people in Florida living with Alzheimer’s and related dementias. Approximately two-thirds of the people living in ALFs have some form of dementia,” said Alzheimer’s Association Florida Regional Leader, Angela McAuley.
“Project: VITAL has provided the Association the opportunity to extend our reach to not just those living with dementia, but to all seniors in Florida who are vulnerable to the negative effects of social isolation.”
During the initial pilot phase, the Alzheimer’s Association will work with 150 care communities, supplying two tablets per community, as well as virtual training on how to use the equipment and platform. The tablets are preloaded with software programming from iN2L, enabling residents to connect with their loved ones via video chat with a simple tap on the home screen. The tablet further fosters connection with family by creating individual profiles for every resident, with the added ability for family to add personal photos and videos to those profiles for residents to view whenever they like. Also included on the tablet is an expansive, easily personalized library of applications that supports cognitive, emotional, social, physical, and spiritual wellness for the ultimate person-centered engagement experience.
“We are excited to be working alongside the Alzheimer’s Association to provide the technology and tools for Project: VITAL.” said Lisa Taylor, iN2L CEO. “We know how important meaningful connection is to older adults’ health and well-being, and during COVID-19, it is absolutely critical. Our tablets are a connection care package for senior living residents, equipped with one-touch video chat tools for virtual family visits, as well as over 1,000 content applications to connect residents to their interests and passions – all designed to keep them healthy, happy, and entertained during these uncertain times and beyond. We are thrilled that more seniors in the state of Florida will benefit from this solution.”
“We're hoping the use of these customized tablets will facilitate critical connections with the families - especially during these times - but, we want to use them for sustainable models for the future,” said Richard Prudom, Secretary of the Florida Department of Elder Affairs. “We want to ensure the safety of our vulnerable seniors while keeping their loved ones connected.”
The first 50 tablets were shipped on Friday, April 24 with the remaining 100 tablets to follow on May 1.
The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia – by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Visit alz.org or call (800) 272-3900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.