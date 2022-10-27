Gulfstream Park Village announces its Sleepy Hollow Halloween extravaganza. Taking place Saturday, October 29 from 6:30-9:30 p.m., the annual Halloween event has been reimagined with a new, spooky theme and plenty of thrills for guests of all ages. This is a FREE event.
The multi-faceted event begins as the storied horseman embarks on a journey to find his missing head with a canter into the Village. Catch a glimpse of the Headless Horseman at 7 p.m., rearing his horse as he enters a spooky fog-filled entrance at the Gulfstream Park Walking Ring.
After spotting the Headless Horseman, keep an eye out for a series of flash mobs, hidden-in-plain-sight.
From 6:30-8 p.m., Gulfstream Park Village will feature spooktacular themed candy stations through the Village, a safe alternative to neighborhood trick-or-treating. With 2,000 pounds of candy, each station also features music, lights, and live strolling performers. Beginning at 8 p.m. in the Gulfstream Park Walking Ring is the highly anticipated Evil Costume Contest with up to $4,000 in cash up for grabs.
Guests can also enjoy a selection of food trucks as well as music, performers and Miami’s own Chris Cruz as the Emcee/DJ.
Families are encouraged to dress in costume.
