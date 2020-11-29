After we have cooked Tom turkey and enjoyed our day we all think of what to do with leftovers, especially the turkey. Below are a few suggestions of easy no fail casseroles to enjoy.
These holiday recipes well make sure your leftovers don’t go unused. Hot Turkey casserole is a mixture of easy ingredients we all usually have on hand. Our Turkey and and Rice dish has a sprinkle of buttered crackers on top and can be assembled in no time.
Serve either of these recipes with a side of your leftover cranberry sauce.
The cranberry is such a nice colorful side addition to your casseroles. Other suggestions are turkey soup, hot turkey sandwiches, turkey pot pie, and even turkey chili.
Just use the leftover turkey within a few days or freeze it in a Ziploc for later use in recipes.
Hot Turkey Casserole
2 cups chopped turkey
2 cups finely chopped celery
Five eggs, hard-boiled, chopped
Two cans (10 3/4 ounce) cream of chicken soup undiluted One cup club crackers, crushed
2 tablespoons onion, chopped
1 cup mayonnaise
2 (6 ounce) cans water chestnuts, drained and sliced
Combine all ingredients and garnish top of casserole with an additional 1/2 to 1 cup chopped crackers. Bake in greased casserole at 350° for 45 minutes. Serves six. I have made this recipe many times over the years. You can also use chicken instead of turkey. So good!
Turkey Rice Casserole
2 cups cooked chopped turkey
1(10.75 – ounce) can of cream of chicken soup, undiluted
3/4 cup mayonnaise
1 cup rice, cooked in chicken broth
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1/2 cup butter, melted
One stack Ritz crackers, crushed
Preheat oven to 350°. Combine turkey, soup, mayonnaise, cooked rice, and lemon juice. Pour into a greased casserole dish. Combine melted butter and crushed crackers. Sprinkle on top of casserole. Bake for 30 to 40 minutes.
Tip: Since Christmas is around the corner, I always think of something Gingerbread to add to our leftover
