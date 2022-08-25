AAA’s “Discovery Crew” travel contest for 8th graders begins today! Sixty winners will be taken on the trip of a lifetime – a week-long educational river cruise in Europe – next spring. The prize includes the cruise, airfare, travel insurance and money for passports for each winner and their parent/guardian.
The winners will sail through the Netherlands and Belgium next spring, aboard the AmaWaterways “AmaLucia” ship. Each winner will share a private cabin with their parent/guardian. The contest concludes on September 23rd. Winners will be notified beginning in October.
Students can enter the contest online at AAA.com/DiscoveryCrew. There is no cost to enter the contest and you do not have to be a AAA member to win. To qualify, applicants must be at least 13 years old and entering the 8th grade. They must also live in one of 14 states serviced by AAA – The Auto Club Group (see below for a list of states).
“AAA is excited to offer this contest for the second time in collaboration with our long-time partners AmaWaterways and Allianz,” said Deborah Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The Discovery Crew contest and trip are inspired by our belief in the transformative power of travel and desire to expand children’s view of the world.”
“For many young students, this may be a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Haas continued. “So, we urge them to enter the contest. The winners will join us on a week-long cruise through the Netherlands and Belgium. While there, students will experience the diverse people and cultures of the area and make new friends. In the end, our hope is to instill a love of travel in generations to come.”
This is the second Discovery Crew contest, hosted by AAA – The Auto Club Group and its partners. The inaugural contest was held in 2018, with the trip culminating the following year.
Natalie Stewart, a past winner, describes what the trip meant to her:
“The Discovery Crew trip was one of the most amazing experiences I've ever had. The tours were engaging and I learned so many new things about European history and architecture. My favorite aspect of the trip was
getting to travel with other kids my age. I made lifelong friends and had a great time, even just eating dinner on the ship. The trip broadened my horizons and allowed me to see a part of the world I never thought I would.
I am so grateful I had this opportunity!”
Contest Details
• The contest runs from August 23, 2022 – September 23, 2022
• Students must enter online at AAA.com/DiscoveryCrew
To be eligible, students must:
• Be at least 13 years old at the start of the contest.
• Be entering the 8th grade and in good standing.
• Reside in Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, South Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin, or select areas of Illinois, Indiana, or Minnesota. Visit AAA.com/DiscoveryCrew to confirm
eligibility.
• Be willing to be fully vaccinated for Covid-19 at the time of the cruise.
*Students are NOT required to be AAA Members or purchase anything to enter.
Winners will be selected based on:
• A creative selfie that showcases their passion for travel.
• Their answers to three essay questions about travel.
The prize includes:
• A week-long educational river cruise from March 12-19, 2023.
• Each student and their chaperone will fly to
Amsterdam, where they will board the
AmaWaterways’
AmaLucia ship.
• The ship will sail from Amsterdam through the Netherlands and Belgium, before returning to
Amsterdam.
• The prize also includes round trip flights to
Amsterdam, travel
insurance and money for passports.
