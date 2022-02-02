According to U.S. Travel,
Planning Vacations Reduces Burnout:
• 68% of Americans workers are burned out because of the pandemic and need a vacation.
• 81% of Americans are excited to plan a vacation in the next six months.
• Travel planners actually do travel more than non-planners.
• Anticipating and planning travel makes us happy.
What to Know Before Traveling in 2022
So far this year, flight cancellations, wintery weather and the COVID-19 omicron variant have all combined to create the perfect storm for travelers.
However, AAA wants you to know that it is possible to travel confidently in the pandemic, and offers the following advice.
• Anticipate the expenses associated with delays and cancellations including the possibility of having to stay longer if stranded.
• Purchase travel insurance that specifically provides coverage for travel interruption, including flight
delays, and unexpected health or financial situations due to COVID-19.
• Pack health safety items like N95 or KN95 masks, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes and disposable gloves in your carry-on and make sure they are easily accessible.
• Have photos of your vaccination card and other important documents (like your passport) on your phone as a backup.
• Understand your destination’s COVID-19 requirements including if you will need to take a test ahead of leaving and/or returning home. If needed, make an appointment for a COVID-19 PCR test at least one month before departure and make sure the date of your results adheres to the timeline set by your destination (i.e. 1 day, 3 days). AAA suggests
requesting a QR code from the PCR tester since more destinations require this.
• Notify credit card providers of your travel details (specify location and duration) to reduce the risk of frozen cards due to unusual activity.
What to Know When Your Flight is Grounded
In the last several weeks, travelers have faced daily flight delays and cancellations due to wintery weather and airline staff shortages, including those caused by the COVID-19 omicron variant. Often, when many flights are canceled or delayed, it causes a domino effect, making it difficult for stranded passengers to rebook.
AAA recommends you do the following to lessen your chance of being grounded:
• Book the first flight in the morning. Because of how routes are planned and crews set up, early morning flights are less susceptible to encountering problems from cancellations or delays.
• Check-in online 24-hours in advance and have the airline notifications enabled on your mobile device in case an issue arises that requires a change in plans.
• If a flight is cancelled, the airline must try and accommodate passengers on another flight. However, under federal law, you are entitled to a full refund if you request it. It could take time to recover this money since more cancellations mean more people asking for refunds.
• If a flight is delayed, a passenger may be entitled to a refund, if the airline made a significant schedule change and/or significantly delayed a flight and the passenger chose not to travel.
What to Know When the High Seas are Calling You
Cruising, more than other modes of travel, has faced the most challenges since the start of the pandemic. Cruise lines have responded by implementing strict safety protocols, working closely with the CDC and adapting those practices when new variants arise. All in an effort to make it as safe as possible for passengers and crew. AAA offers the following advice when considering a cruise, whether now or in the future:
• If you are thinking of postponing a planned cruise, AAA recommends contacting cruise lines early to have the best selection of dates for future sailings. Demand is already pent up, and dates will book up fast as conditions improve.
• Currently, the CDC advises travelers to avoid cruise travel, regardless of vaccination status. For those who still intend to cruise:
o AAA strongly recommends working with a travel agent to understand what to expect while onboard; limitations on ports, excursions and onboard activities; and changes to safety protocols, including testing or daily self-health assessments for travelers who still wish to cruise.
o Follow the CDC guidance, which includes being fully vaccinated and/or getting a COVID-19 vaccine booster if eligible before cruising.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.