With Fall beginning next week, get ready to share in a taste of Autumn.
This time of year brings to mind recipes using pumpkin, cranberry, and apple ingredients.
Our no fail Pumpkin bread recipe makes 2 loaves, or you can half the recipe and just make one loaf.
Cranberry scones are an all time favorite and can be served for breakfast, lunch, or even teatime.
You can add all sorts of different fruits, spices and even chocolate chips to change up the flavors and tastes.
Serve all of these Autumn favorites with our creamy Honey Ricotta Cheese spread.
This spread adds a different and delicious taste to these wonderfully delicious Fall treats.
Let’s celebrate this season of October with pumpkin porches, good Fall foods and counting our blessings.
Pumpkin Bread
2 cups white sugar
3/4 cup vegetable oil
4 eggs
1(16) ounce can pumpkin
3 1/3 cup all-purpose white flour
2 teaspoons baking soda
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
1 teaspoon nutmeg
2/3 cup water
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
Combine sugar, oil, eggs, mixing well. Stir in pumpkin. In separate bowl mix together flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, pumpkin pie spice and
nutmeg. Add to pumpkin mixture alternately with water. Stir in vanilla. Spoon batter into two lightly greased 9 x 5 x 3 inch loaf pans. Bake at 325° for one hour and 10 minutes to 1 hour and 20 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Yield 2 loaves. Serve with Honey Ricotta Cheese Spread.
Honey Ricotta Cheese Spread
One cup ricotta cheese
1/2 cup plain yogurt
2 tablespoons honey
1/2 cup heavy whipping cream
In a bowl, mix ricotta cheese and add yogurt and honey. Beat heavy cream until soft peaks form.
Fold into cheese mixture. Cover and chill. Will last up to four days. Serve with pumpkin bread, scones, or apple butter bread. Makes one and a half cups. When serving spread I like to sprinkle top of spread with a little nutmeg or cinnamon for an attractive look.
Cranberry Scones
2 cups all-purpose white flour
2 tablespoons white sugar
1 tablespoon baking powder
6 tablespoons butter cut into small pieces
1/3 cup dried cranberries
1 egg beaten
1/2 cup milk
1 more beaten egg
In a mixing bowl stir together flour, sugar, and baking powder. Cut in butter until mixture resembles course crumbs. Stir in cranberries. Add the first beaten egg and milk, stir just until dough clings together.
Pat dough on lightly floured board, shape and roll out the size of a 9 inch round and cut with 1 inch cookie cutter. Place cut rounds on lightly greased baking sheet so sides don’t touch. I like to use parchment paper. Brush tops lightly with other beaten egg.
Bake 425 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes. You can substitute cranberries with raisins, currants, shredded cheese, grated lemon zest or orange zest or chocolate chips. Serve with Honey Cheese Spread.
