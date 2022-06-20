Simply glancing at a display a sweet treats is enough to get your mouth watering. It is that delicious display of desserts presented well that will make any guest come back for more. Whether it’s the cutest of cupcakes you have made, or that gorgeous family memory cake you always bake, we all just love a good dessert. Red Velvet cupcakes are a favorite, along with Pecan Butter Cake and for sure we need a Peach Pie to top it off. Now that’s a start on a delicious dessert table!
Red Velvet Cupcakes
1 stick butter
1 1/2 cups of white sugar
2 eggs
2 1/3 cups white cake flour
2 tablespoons cocoa powder
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup buttermilk
1 1/2 tablespoons red food coloring
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 teaspoon white vinegar
Preheat oven to 350° line a muffin tin with cupcake papers. Beat together sugar and butter until light and fluffy. Add eggs beating well. In a mixing bowl sift together cake flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. Set aside. In another mixing bowl mix together buttermilk, vinegar, vanilla extract, red food coloring and then add to butter, sugar, egg mixture. Slowly add dry ingredients to wet ingredients mixing well after each addition. Scoop batter into cupcakes papers and bake 18 to 20 minutes under done. Cool and frost.
Cream Cheese Frosting
1 stick butter
8 ounces cream cheese softened
3 cups powdered sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
In a mixing bowl beat together butter and cream cheese until smooth. Add powdered sugar and vanilla extract and mix well. Spread or pipe on top of cupcakes. Makes about 20 cupcakes. Worth the effort if you are a Red Velvet lover!
Pecan Butter Cake
2 1/3 cups chopped pecans
1 stick butter for batter
1/4 cup butter to melt to toast pecans in
2 cups white sugar
4 large eggs
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
3 cups white all purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup whole milk
Place chopped pecans on a baking sheet. Pour 1/4 cup melted butter over top of them and mix well to coat with butter. Bake 350° for 10 to 15 minutes until toasted stirring occasionally, set aside.
In the mixing bowl cream together butter and sugar until fluffy about 3 to 5 minutes. Add eggs one at a time beating well. Add in vanilla extract. Sift together flour, baking powder and salt. Add to creamed mixture alternately with milk beating well after each addition. Stir in 1 1/3 cups toasted pecans to batter. Pour into three greased and floured 9 inch baking pans.
Bake at 350° for 25 to 30 minutes until Center test done. Cool in pans for 10 minutes before removing cakes from pans. Set aside and prepare frosting.
Easy Caramel Frosting
1/2 cup butter
One cup light brown sugar
1/4 cup whole milk
2 cups sifted powdered sugar
Melt butter and brown sugar together on low heat. Bring to a boil and boil two minutes, stirring constantly. Add milk and heat just until boiling again.
Remove from heat and cool slightly. With mixer, mix in powdered sugar until smooth. This icing will be a little runny, but it will quickly start to firm up.
Frost top of cake and between layers and top cake with remaining toasted
pecans. If you prefer more frosting double this recipe.
Golden Peach Pie
4 to 6 cups ripe peaches, peeled and sliced
One cup white sugar (if you substitute brown sugar it will add a little caramel flavor to the pie filling)
1/4 to 1/2 cup all purpose white flour
1 teaspoon cinnamon
2 tablespoons butter
Pie crust: make your own or use Store-bought
Toss peaches, sugar, flour and cinnamon in a bowl. Pour into unbaked pie shell and dot with butter. Cover ingredients with lattice top. Bake at 400° for 40 to 50 minutes or until brown. Top with ice cream or whipped cream. Peaches are best in the summertime. Make sure you purchase them in season for the best flavor for this delicious golden peach pie recipe. You can substitute blueberries or mangoes for peaches. Just use same amounts of fruit. I use this recipe over and over in the summertime depending on which fruit is in.
