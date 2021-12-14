Simple and sweet are two words we all like to think of when thoughts of Christmas baking come to mind. Gingerbread cookies, muffins, and cake are just a few of the sweets I put on my list to bake. Our chewy Gingerbread Snaps are easy and store well to ship or give as a gift for family and friends.
Gingerbread Muffins are a delight to serve in the morning, or share as a gift.
Sugared Fruit is something I have made every holiday to decorate my trays with. I have served it on trays over the years with my catering business. Everyone comments on how pretty it looks and it’s a conversation piece in itself. It is also edible!
Gingersnap Cookies
3/4 cup shortening
1 cup brown sugar
1/4 cup molasses
One egg
2 1/4 cups sifted all purpose white flour
2 teaspoons baking soda
1 teaspoon ginger
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 cup granulated sugar to roll dough in
Cream together first four ingredients until fluffy. Sift together dry ingredients. Stir into molasses mixture. Form into small balls. Roll in granulated sugar, and place 2 inches apart on greased cookie sheet. Bake in oven 375° about 10 minutes. Cool slightly, remove from pan. Dust lightly with powdered sugar before serving. If you chill dough overnight, it will be much easier to work with.
Gingerbread Muffins
1 3/4 cups sifted all purpose white flour
1/4 cup white sugar
2 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon ginger
1 egg
3/4 cup whole milk
1/3 cup oil
Sift together all dry ingredients. Mix together egg, milk, and oil. Add gradually to dry ingredients.
Pour batter into paper lined muffin tins. Set aside to prepare topping.
Topping:
1/2 stick butter
1/2 cup white flower
1/2 cup white sugar
Mix all ingredients together until crumbly. Spoon evenly on tops of muffins in pan. Bake 400° for 20 minutes. So Ginger and delicious!
Sugared Fruit
Sugared fruit is commonly seen on many holiday platters. This easy recipe is an attractive finish to your trays. You can use lemons, limes, red or green grapes broken into clusters, cranberries or even cherries and oranges. These are just some of the few I’ve used over the years. It takes a little time but is worth the effort for the holiday. It’s fun to do!
Fruit of your choice
Three large egg whites, beaten until clear and frothy, not stiff.
One cup superfine granulated sugar
Brush egg whites lightly on cluster of grapes lemons or limes or chosen fruit. Transfer to a rack that is over wax paper and sprinkle with sugar coating well all sides. Gently shake off excess sugar.
Let fruit dry at room temperature for about 2 to 3 hours.Use them to decorate trays or for smaller servings on a plate.
Fruit can be made a week or two in advance and kept in freezer.
