With pleasant South Florida weather still here, and Spring just around the corner, thoughts of grilling seems to be just the answer to satisfy any appetite.
Cowboy Steak is the greatest cut of meat that not only is impressive when served, but has the best flavor. Serve this meat with Sautéed Garlic Broccoli, and Baked Mozzarella Tomatoes.
Make no mistake, this mouthwatering cut of meat, along with these easy delicious sides, will be a hit for any dinner plate.
Cowboy Steak
1-2 pound bone in Ribeye Steak cut about
2 and 1/2 inches thick.
Salt and pepper meat.
Let meat rest at room temperature for 30 minutes.
Heat grill to medium high heat.
Place meat on grill cover and grill 5 minutes each side.
Repeat grilling 6 to 7 minutes each side.
Medium- Rare 125 degrees.
For more well done continue to cook longer. Remove from grill and rest meat for five minutes before slicing.
Sautéed Garlic Broccoli
4 cups Broccoli florets
2 tablespoons lite olive oil
2 tablespoons butter
1 and 1/2 teaspoons minced garlic
Salt and pepper to taste
Heat oil, garlic and butter in skillet.
Add broccoli, salt and pepper.
Stir and toss lightly until broccoli is fork tender.
This does not take long, just a few minutes!
Goes great with any cut of meat being served.
Baked Mozzarellas Tomatoes
4 to 6 red ripe tomatoes sliced, not thin 2 tablespoons Italian salad dressing
1 to 1 and 1/2 heaping cups shredded mozzarella cheese Salt and pepper to taste.
Place sliced tomatoes in oven roasting casserole.
Salt and pepper tomatoes and brush lightly with dressing. Sprinkle cheese evenly on tomatoes.
Baked 350 degrees uncovered for 20 to 25 minutes.
Great side dish!
