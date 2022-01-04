When sweater weather arrives, there’s nothing quite as comforting as a pot of something savory and delicious simmering on the stove.
As you turn to hearty soups this winter, having the right seasonal staples means you’ll be well on your way to having piping hot meals on the table, quickly and hassle-free.
Keep your pantry and fridge stocked with essential ingredients like onions, carrots, celery, and hearty stocks, along with a collection of earthy, zesty spices and versatile, all-purpose seasonings.
To help you embrace the colder weather, try a recipe for a hearty classic loaded with tender veggies, chicken, egg noodles and robust flavor that puts this stock -- aka “liquid gold” -- front and center. Yep, you guessed it, Savory Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup.
Nostalgic and nourishing, all you need is 10 minutes of prep time and 20 minutes cooking on your stovetop.
Ingredients:
• 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
• 1 cup chopped yellow onion
• 1 cup chopped carrots
• 1 cup chopped celery
• 2 tablespoons McCormick Garlic, Herb and Black Pepper and Sea Salt All Purpose Seasoning
• 1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric
• 1 pound boneless skinless chicken breast
• 32 ounces each Unsalted Chicken Stock
• 2 cups uncooked medium egg noodles
• 1/2 cup frozen peas
Instructions:
1. Heat oil in large saucepan on medium heat until shimmering. Add onion, carrots and celery; cook and stir 3 minutes or until softened. Stir in seasoning and turmeric; cook 30 seconds until fragrant. Add chicken and stock. Bring to boil.
Reduce heat; simmer, covered, 15 to 20 minutes until chicken is cooked through and tender.
2. Transfer chicken to medium bowl; shred using two forks. Set aside. Stir noodles into broth; cook 6 minutes or until tender. Return shredded chicken to saucepan. Gently stir in peas. Sprinkle with parsley to serve, if desired.
During the short, dark days of winter, healthy soups like this will feed your body and warm your soul.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.