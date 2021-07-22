Homestead Center for the Arts (HCA) tried out another “first” in May 2019 when they held a small Artist and Artisan Craft Fair in the lobby of the Seminole Theatre prior to their on-stage showcase of music, dance, and literature. Conversations among the artists, artisans and attendees spurred the plan to have something “bigger and better” in 2020, unaware of the turmoil COVID-19 would bring.
In re-grouping, as have so many other organizations, Saturday, July 24, 2021, 12:00-5:00 p.m., is when the doors will be open to the First Annual Art and Artisan Show. What makes this show unique is with few exceptions, only art and hand-crafted items will be for sale. Although many of the thirty vendors are HCA members such as the woodturners, there are others with clothing, jewelry, soaps, and more. The intent is to provide not only a boutique-style shopping experience while supporting local arts and culture, but also to highlight the area’s talent. All art and hand-crafted objects must be from the vendor, nothing mass produced or being sold by a second party.
The Art and Artisan Show will be at Events Banquet Hall, 144 NE 8th St (Campbell Dr), Homestead; 12:00-5:00 p.m. There is no admission fee although donations will be appreciated. 100 percent of the proceeds are used to promote arts and culture.
“I look forward to attending the event myself and supporting our local artists,” said Lucia Soria, President, Ram-Tech Construction and Chair Elect of the South Dade Chamber of Commerce.
Homestead Center for the Arts is an umbrella organization conceived of in 1976, by Bea Peskoe, her husband, Irving, and several others who knew the area’s artistic and cultural richness was often overlooked. In that year of the Nation’s Bicentennial, the small group decided to establish HCA to bring attention to the talent that extends within our communities. Although the plan to purchase a building did not come into being, HCA provides a virtual structure for more than a dozen “Affiliate Members” in a wide range of interests. The Children’s Gallery and Art Center, East Everglades Orchid Society, Dance Expressions of Donna Lee Dance Studio, Homestead Main Street, Homestead Town Hall Museum, Homestead Womans Club, Lamplighters Writers Group, the Mexican American Council, Pioneer Museum, Seminole Theatre and Friends, South Dade Garden Club, South Florida National Parks Camera Club, South Florida Woodturners Guild, and What If Works Theater are among the groups.
Individual members of HCA often belong to one or more Affiliate; some of which meet year-round. In light of no longer having art galleries in Homestead, HCA has partnered with Capri Restaurant where exhibits rotate every two to three months. HCA artists have also been featured singly or in groups in the City of Homestead, “Artist in the Spotlight Program”.
Residents who have always wanted to write a book, share a love for gardening, explore the area as a photographer, learn about the ancient craft of woodturning, delve into local history, or try their hand at painting can learn about these opportunities at the Art and Artisan Show. For more information, go to http://homesteadcenterforthearts.com or find them on Facebook.
