Look no further for a fun no fuss idea for Summer Sunday dinner. Hamburger Bar, Ice Cream Bar, and a S’mores dessert,will put a smile on anyone’s face. It is a great last minute fix for a crowd young and old. The kids will enjoy all of the assorted toppings and colors of how each bite taste different from the last. Burger Bar with an assortment of toppings will fill everyone’s tummies with delight. A Burger Bar starts with a good Hamburger patty to go along with a buffet of toppings and condiments. It’s easy, versatile and a crowd pleaser. Not to mention, great for the cook in the house!
Burger Bar
6 to 8 Hamburger patties
Cheese of choice
Buns
Condiments of: fried egg, bacon, avocado, tomato, onions, pickles, lettuce, mustard, ketchup, mayonnaise. Make it easy by displaying on large cutting boards. Eye appealing and different.
I serve a pan of baked beans to go along with the burgers.
Ice Cream Bar
Chocolate, Vanilla, strawberry ice cream Assorted syrups for topping: marshmallow, caramel, chocolate Candies of your choice: cut up strawberries and bananas, whipped cream.
Ice cream bowls, ice cream cones.
Display candies in assorted disposable bowls for fun and easy cleanup.
S’mores Dessert
2 tablespoons butter
1 bag Mini Marshmallows
1 Large Box Golden Grahams cereal
1/2 Bag Chocolate Chips
Butter a 13x9 pan. Melt in pan on stove top butter. Stir in marshmallows until melted. Stir in Golden Grahams. Press into 13X9 pan and sprinkle chocolate chips on top.
Cut into squares and serve.
Tip: Have fun with this no fuss meal, smile and enjoy the day!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.