Nothing better at this time a year then a cozy fall dinner idea.
Fall is the season of our temperatures cooling off, with so many delicious
fall flavors back in the stores. Fall dinner ideas, all of which we love to share,
are easy recipes to help you get dinner on the table quickly. Our Honey Mustard Chicken dish Is not only delicious and different, but it’s a perfect recipe for your weeknight dinner. The recipe for Pear Fall Salad mixes the fresh taste of a sweet pear with the fall flavor of toasted almonds and gorgonzola cheese. Of course, we can not forget to toss in a handful of fall cranberries to this salad. This is certainly the salad to serve with our Honey Mustard Chicken for fall. You will want to try these recipes for your next dinner for sure! Happy Fall!
Honey Mustard Chicken
8 to 10 plump chicken legs, or thighs or breasts (I used legs for something different)
2 tablespoons yellow mustard
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
1/4 cup whole grain, course mustard (this makes the difference)
1/4 cup +2 tablespoons honey
3 teaspoon olive oil
Salt and pepper
1/2 cup chopped white onion
2 to 3 cloves garlic, minced
5 sprigs fresh thyme
Preheat oven to 375°.
In a mixing bowl mix together yellow mustard, Dijon mustard, whole-grain coarse mustard, honey and 2 teaspoons olive oil. Grease a 13 x 9 pan large enough to fit chicken in without crowding it. Chicken cooks better if it does not touch.
Heat remaining 1 teaspoon olive oil in a pan.
Add onion and garlic and sauté lightly for three minutes. Pour onion into prepared baking pan and spread evenly. Salt and pepper chicken on both sides. Dredge each piece of chicken on both sides in honey mustard mixture coating generously. Place chicken over onion layer in baking dish. Place sprigs of thyme on top of chicken. Cover chicken with foil and bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes. Remove foil and continue to bake 30 minutes longer. Serve warm, spooning sauce over chicken if desired. A nice accompaniment to this chicken is rice or a pasta.
It is delicious!
Fall Pear Salad
3 to 4 cups green leafy lettuce of your choice
1 to 2 Pears cut into bite size pieces
3 to 4 tablespoons crumbled Gorgonzola or blue cheese
3 tablespoons toasted almonds or walnuts
3 to 4 tablespoons dried cranberries
Salad dressing:
3 tablespoons extra light olive oil
1 teaspoon honey
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1 1/2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
1 tablespoon lemon juice
Salt and pepper to taste
Whisk together olive oil, honey, mustard, vinegar, and lemon juice. Set aside. In a bowl mix together lettuce, pear, cheese, nuts, and cranberries.
Toss lightly with dressing amount of your choice.
If you have time chill your greens and dressing before tossing together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.