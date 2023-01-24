There is nothing better on a cool evening then warm and comforting White Bean Chicken Chili for dinner. If you’re cooking for a crowd you can double the recipe and of course everyone knows chili is great for leftovers. There are so many varieties of chili recipes but this one will soon be your favorite. Just put everything in the slow cooker and go about your day. Before you know it, you have a delicious family pleasing meal to serve. Serve it with a Cheddar Biscuit or warmed tortillas. Top it off with a side of white rice and a sprinkle of shredded cheese. Yum!
White Bean Chicken Chili
1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts
2 cloves garlic minced
1 small onion chopped
2 (15.5) ounce cans great Northern beans, rinsed and drained
24 ounce chicken broth
2 (4) ounce cans chopped green chiles
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1 cup sour cream
1/2 cup heavy whipping cream
Place chicken breast in bottom of slow cooker. Sprinkle with salt, pepper, cumin, oregano. Top with diced onion, minced garlic, great Northern beans, green chilies, chicken broth. Stir. Cover and cook on high for 3 to 4 hours. Remove chicken and shred then return to slow cooker. Add sour cream and heavy whipping cream. Stir. Cover and continue to cook on high for 15 more minutes or until mixture is creamy and slightly thickened. Serve over rice with a sprinkle of shredded Cheddar cheese.
Cheddar Biscuits
2 1/4 cups Bisquick Baking mix
2/3 cup whole white milk or buttermilk
1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese for batter
1/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese to sprinkle on cooked biscuits
Preheat oven 425° Line baking sheet with parchment paper In a mixing bowl mix all of the above ingredients until soft dough forms.
Drop dough by spoonful onto cookie sheet.
Bake 10 to 12 minutes until golden brown.
Brush tops of biscuits with a little melted butter and sprinkle about 1/4 cup of shredded cheese on top of warm biscuits. These are delicious and so easy to prepare. They also freeze well.
