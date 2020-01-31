When Rodeo’s Todd Hardwick discovered that a close to 6,500-pound oak stump was about to be trashed, he hired heavy duty equipment to transport and unload it at his Hammock in the Redlands. Soon, local wood carver Sean
Callender was invited to view the wooden discovery.
Sean, a local artist by choice, has a technical background. Studying to be a doctor, he left the books behind when he discovered his passion for “chain saw carving” could provide him with a decent living while giving him the enjoyment of capturing nature in every piece he creates.
It was love at first sight when Todd introduced Sean to “the Block.” After studying the large chunk of wood for several days, a sketch was made and the chain saws began to buzz.
The finished masterpiece was displayed at this year’s Homestead Rodeo. It alone is worth the price of admission. See Sean in action as he demonstrates his talent, carving at the Stone Crab and Seafood Festival in Homestead Feb. 29th and March 1st.
