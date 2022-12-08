For the last 8 years, the Homestead/Florida City Holiday Health and Resource Fair has provided the South Dade community with free critical health resources, health and dental screenings for children and adults, community resources and education.
The event traditionally hosts over 2,000 guests and provides free food, toys and children’s books along with fun activities for the whole family.
They are excited to bring this back to an in-person event after hosting drive-thru fairs in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.
This year, families will be able to visit with local vendors, enjoy music, and children activities such as face painting, airbrush tattoos and balloon artist.
Other activities include free food distribution by Farm Share, health and dental screenings for children and adults, and much more.
Over 40 exhibitors will be onsite providing free education, resources, and information to the community.
Raffles will be conducted throughout the event giving away wonderful prizes.
There will also be four mobile units onsite providing services, screenings, education and giveaways. They include Caring for Miami, the FIU 3D Mammography Center, the UM Sylvester Game Changer, and the Borinquen HEADS UP mobile unit.
This event would not be possible without the generous support of its sponsors and community partners. Sponsors include Portofino Pediatrics, Beautiful Minds PPEC, Community Medical Group, Gang Alternative, Inc., Healthy Start Coalition of Miami-Dade, UM Sylvester Cancer Center, United Healthcare Community Plan, CRUSADA-FIU, Homestead Hospital, HUMANA, Liberty Dental Plan of Florida, Main Street Children’s Dentistry & Orthodontics of Homestead, Molina Healthcare, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, and Sunshine Health.
They are grateful for the continuous support of the Health Council of South Florida and the 30+ community partners participating in the event annually providing resources and education for the community.
For more information about the WIC Program at the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County visit www.miami dadewic.org or call (786) 336-1300 for WIC appointments and (786) 336-1336 for breastfeeding assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.