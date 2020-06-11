Children Betsy (Terry Gardner) and Susie (Dave Klein) and grandchildren Abbey, Ollie, Flori, Andrew and Sylvie would like to announce the 50th Wedding nniversary of Bill & Becky (Miller) Spillers. They were married June 13, 1970 in Alexandria, VA and have resided in the Redlands since the mid 1970’s.
Upcoming Events
-
Jun 12
-
Jun 12
-
Jun 12
-
Jun 12
-
Jun 13
-
Jun 14
-
Jun 15
-
Jun 15
-
Jun 15
-
Jun 15
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.