Nothing says "summer" quite like The Original Margarita.
And for the aspiring mixologist to the cocktail newbie, extra time at home is perfect for mastering The Margarita. There is nothing easier than shaking up this refreshing cocktail, in its original form or in one of its many delightful variations.
It's the most popular cocktail in America - Did you know that The
Margarita is America's favorite cocktail? Since Nielsen first started conducting surveys to discover bargoers' favorite drinks in 2016, It's no surprise now that margaritas are a popular happy hour cocktail, so make sure to share your
favorite Margarita recipe with your virtual happy hour pals for toasting
together.
The origin of The Original Margarita
The Original Margarita was created when Dallas socialite Margarita Sames mixed her two favorite spirits, Cointreau and tequila, together with lime juice while she was vacationing in Acapulco back in 1948.
All you need are three ingredients The original recipe is elegant and
simple. It's easy to make, even for beginners - no fancy ingredients required.
1 ounce Cointreau
2 ounces blanco tequila
1 ounce fresh lime juice
Combine all ingredients in a shaker and add ice. Shake and strain into a salt-rimmed rocks glass. Garnish with a lime wheel.
It's a highly customizable cocktail
The Original Margarita is a classic on its own - the recipe has stood the test of over 70 years' time. However, it's very easy to customize to your tastes or
ingredients. Whether you're feeling adventurous or craving a classic there is a Margarita for everyone.
* Herbal- The Lemon Basil Margarita that tastes straight out of the garden. The balance of citrus and herbs gives this drink a light yet juicy flavor.
* Spicy -The Cucumber Jalapeno Margarita combines the coolness of
cucumber with a spicy burst of jalapeno for just the right amount of kick. Experiment with the amount of jalapeno to suit your own taste.
* Tangy - The spice of ginger gives The Ginger Mint Margarita a tantalizing bite that is aromatically balanced by the refreshing mint.
* Fruity - Use seasonal, colorful fruit to shake up a Margarita that is beautiful, bright and juicy. A few berries work great.
It's the salt that makes it sweet
Salt is actually present on The Margarita glass to bring out the sweet and sour
flavors of the drink. Just a pinch of salt around the rim is needed to enhance the flavors in this classic, refreshing
cocktail.
