Pecan Park (Jacksonville, FL) -
#7 Best Campgrounds in America
• For travelers looking for stunning views, beautiful weather and a friendly atmosphere, this pet-friendly campground offers that and more, including a fully-stocked fishing lake, a pool area, colorful cottages, as well as nearby beaches and attractions.
• Rates starting at $57/night for RV site, or $104/night for 4-person cabin
Flamingo Lake (Jacksonville, FL) -
#5 Best Campgrounds for Pet Lovers
• This campground near the Florida-Georgia border offers the perfect mix of natural beauty and modern sophistication where guests can enjoy amenities like a 17-acre swimming and fishing lake with sandy beaches, or the convenient onsite restaurant.
• Rates starting at $74/night for RV site, $69/night for 4-person yurt, or $95/night for 2-person cabin
Sun Outdoors Sarasota (Sarasota, FL) -
#1 Best Campgrounds for 55+ Adventurers
• The perfect choice for any age and any season, this resort provides Sarasota vacation rentals and an active, social winter lifestyle where guests can enjoy a mega-slide, an indoor fitness pool and wellness center, an Olympic-size outdoor heated pool, two bark parks, and much more.
• Rates starting at $76/night for RV site, or $158/night for 2-bedroom vacation rental
Horseshoe Cove RV Resort (Bradenton, FL) -
#3 Best Campgrounds for 55+ Adventurers
• Set in a picturesque oak grove along the Braden River, this 55+ resort provides guests with a 12-acre private island park and lighted fishing pier as well as stunning nature trails and a dog walk for pet-owners with more than 470 grassy RV sites and rental properties.
• Rates starting at $52/night for RV site, or $158/night for 1-bedroom vacation rental
Lake San Marino RV Resort (Naples, FL) -
#4 Best Campgrounds for 55+ Adventurers
• This 55+ resort is conveniently located in North Naples just minutes from the Gulf of Mexico, with RV sites and vacation rentals available to guests as well as a catch and release pond, shuffleboard, a heated pool and clubhouse.
• Rates starting at $54/night for RV site, or $157/night for 1-bedroom vacation rental
*The Campspot Awards selected across 12 unique categories based on 70,000 data points and camper votes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.