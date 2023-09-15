The 2024 Old Farmer’s Almanac has arrived with a winter forecast sure to excite snow bunnies and sweater lovers alike: The coming season promises a whole lot of cold and snow across North America. The Almanac has been issuing its 80 percent–accurate forecasts since 1792.
WINTER WONDERLAND: Most areas of the United States that typically see snow should be prepared for crisp temperatures and oodles of fluffy white throughout the season. Snow totals will be at or slightly above normal, with just the right amount of chill in the air for an afternoon of adventurous snow sports or enjoying a big ol’ mug of hot cocoa by a crackling fire.
Keep a shovel at the ready early, especially in the Northeast and Midwest, where snow will arrive beginning in November with storms, showers, and flurries continuing through the start of spring.
REFRESHING RELIEF is coming to the southern portions of the Deep South, Texas, and California, with mild to cool temperatures and potentially drought-quenching rain.
SWEATER WEATHER is theme for the coastline of the Pacific Northwest, which will be relatively dry and cold throughout the season. While storm clouds will typically deliver rain, snow is possible for late December and mid-January. There’s even the possibility of a rare (for the region) White Christmas!
After you come in from the cold, you’ll find The 2024 Old Farmer’s Almanac perfect for cozying up with plenty that’s “useful, with a pleasant degree of humor,” including . . .
· When oceans bring snow: Ocean currents move atmospheric moisture, which affects the location and strengths of storms. As these currents slow, weather all over the planet is impacted, sometimes in extreme ways that may extend across centuries.
· Gardening for everyone (even those who don’t): Learn about the easiest garden edible that most aren’t growing (hint: it’s a key ingredient in baked goods), plants that go up in an actual puff of smoke, and the gardening trends blooming in 2024, including scratch-and-sniff plants and the continued push for no-lawn landscapes.
· Recipes for breakfast lovers: Enjoy fun facts about “warm cakes” while making blueberry buttermilk pancakes or traditional latkes, then try out a recipe for the hands-down, absolutely best bread for toast. It takes 18 hours, but it’s worth it!
· Anecdotes & Pleasantries from Almanac readers: step-by-step instructions for hypnotizing your own foot, the protocol for when Groundhog Day goes horribly wrong, and a scientific study that settles the long-debated question of “What is America’s favorite pie?” (hint: it’s not apple).
· Stories that only the Almanac can tell: cures for colds, aches, and pains in a world of hurt; “mad” angling advice; nature’s creepiest wild things; memorable Olympic moments; the origin of Arlington National Cemetery; tips on how to enjoy 2024’s total solar eclipse; and much, much more!
The 2024 Old Farmer’s Almanac is available for just $8.99 wherever books and magazines are sold. Support local booksellers whenever possible! A full list of stores that carry The Old Farmer’s Almanac is available at www.Almanac.com
