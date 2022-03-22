Interest in gardening continues to blossom as more people decide to exercise their green thumb and make the most of their outdoor spaces. Whether it's a quaint balcony, large backyard garden or front yard landscaping, gardening opportunities are bountiful.
With a little creativity and some expert insight, anyone can be a successful gardener. The team at Ball Horticultural Company shares simple tips and the top trends for 2022 to inspire every type of gardener.
Low maintenance, high impact
Do you want a magazine-worthy landscape but don't want to spend every day tending to plants? The trick is to strategically select eye-catching flowers that are easy to care for.
There are many plants that offer beautiful blooms with surprisingly little work. Beacon Impatiens are the ideal plant for flowerbeds with partial sun, rewarding you with ample, long-lasting color for the shade. Add Megawatt Begonias in pots and transition spaces - this bigger-than-life hybrid provides rich color and glossy foliage with little care. For sunny spots, you can't go wrong with low-maintenance E3 Easy Wave Petunias. This spreading petunia comes in a variety of hues, adding sweeping color that will be the envy of the neighborhood.
Fun and flavorful foods
As the sustainability movement continues, more people are interested in growing their own food. Whether it's a small herb garden or a large vegetable plot, having homegrown food at your fingertips can help you eat healthier and fresher.
Many vegetables and herbs do as well in containers as they do in the ground, so if you're short on space, you can still succeed with growing vegetables as long as you can give your plants a sunny spot and adequate water. An insider tip is to skip seeds and buy garden-ready plants that are already established, such as Burpee vegetables and herbs. This helps support successful growing and faster harvests.
Tomatoes are a must for any vegetable grower. But what if you don't have an outdoor growing space? No garden, no problem with the Kitchen Minis collection of indoor potted vegetables. Look for Siam Tomato, which gives you several weeks of cherry-sized fruit for your fresh eating and recipes. Enjoy it on a sunny windowsill indoors or next to your other easy-access countertop herbs.
Pollinator gardens
Pollination is essential for plants to flourish, and according to the U.S. Forest Service, pollinators are responsible for assisting over 80% of the world's flowering plants to reproduce. This includes hard-working insects like butterflies, bees and birds. Because of their essential work, everyone can enjoy plants that delight the eyes and tasty foods that tantalize the taste buds. Some pollinator populations are diminishing, so people are taking action by planting pollinator-friendly gardens.
For example, if you want butterfly bliss in your garden, choose Chrysalis Buddleia. Known as Butterfly Bush, this plant has an abundance of flowers but grows in a manageable size - perfect for a small hanging basket. Add in a few Shamrock Lantana, whose blooms are an attractive, soft landing pad, and you'll be creating a pollinator paradise.
First impressions
After spending the last few years close to home, people are taking exceptional pride in their property by prioritizing curb appeal. Friendly yellows and vivid purples are on trend and broadly appealing, making your home stand out on the block.
For a sunny show all season long, plant Bee's Knees Petunias. The intense yellow color of each big bloom adds brightness to your landscaping. Juxtapose the yellow with Jolt Purple Dianthus, adding a vivid magenta shade that instantly adds personality.
Curb appeal can come from more than just flowering plants, of course. For visual interest in a fruiting plant, check out Pepper Candy Cane Chocolate Cherry. With variegated foliage and uniquely striped fruit that changes from green to chocolate and cherry red, this is a treat for the eyes and the stomach.
No matter the size of your garden space or the time you can put into your plants, there's something for everyone in the top gardening trends of the year.
