With St. Patrick’s Day around the corner and at least $5.87 billion expected to be spent for the holiday this year, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022's Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day Celebrations.
To determine the best cities for celebrating Irish-American heritage, WalletHub compared 200 of the largest U.S. cities across 18 key metrics, ranging from Irish pubs and restaurants per capita to the lowest price for a three-star hotel on St. Patrick’s Day to the weather forecast.
Top 20 Cities for St. Patrick’s Day
1. Philadelphia, PA 11. New York, NY
2. Boston, MA 12. Worcester, MA
3. Pittsburgh, PA 13. Cleveland, OH
4. Chicago, IL 14. Henderson, NV
5. San Francisco, CA 15. Cedar Rapids, IA
6. Reno, NV 16. Cincinnati, OH
7. Naperville, IL 17. Milwaukee, WI
8. Tampa, FL 18. Boise, ID
9. Yonkers, NY 19. Orlando, FL
10. Buffalo, NY 20. Columbus, OH
St. Patrick’s Day Facts
174%: Increase in beer sales on St. Patrick’s Day compared to the rest of the year (153% more spirits are sold compared with the average day).
$1.92 Million: Market value of a leprechaun’s pot of gold.
$5.87 Billion: Amount spent collectively on St. Patrick’s Day 2022 ($42 per person celebrating).
31.5 Million: Number of Americans who claim Irish ancestry, second only to German and 6.5 times Ireland's population.
57: People were killed in drunk-driving crashes over St. Patrick’s Day holiday in 2019, one life claimed every 38 minutes.
1: Crystal Ball of shamrocks is given to the
US President by Ireland’s Prime Minister every year.
9: US cities named Dublin.
1737: The year of the first St. Patrick’s Day Parade, held in Boston, not Ireland.
13 mill+: Pints of Guiness that will be consumed worldwideworldwide on St. Patrick’s Day.
