Sirs, Phil Marraccini’s archaic notion that one must be a land owner to qualify for participation in democratic processes has been rejected by civilized societies for nearly two hundred years. The advent to the internet and its social media has greatly expanded the potential for democracy. Indeed, many of the over 5000 signatures on the petition to “Save the Redland” were garnered on line through interest groups related to the Redland and many others were obtained at events in Redland. Where the signature originated and even whether all are Redland residents is immaterial. What happens in Redland is a regional, even a national concern. The unique climate of the Redland’s full potential to grow crops that can be grown nowhere else in the US has yet to be fully explored. It is not by accident that so many orchid growers are in Redland because its climate, quite different from the rest of South Florida, mimics the climate of tropical mountains where many species of orchids originate. If Redland is lost to development an irreplaceable national treasure is lost.
Mr. Marraccini’s wish that issues in the Redland could be decide by people in the Redland is one that I and many others share, but the means for doing so, incorporation, has been resolutely opposed by the same people who are now advocating for development.
The fate of Redland will not even be decided by our local elected officials,
Commissioners Levine Cava and Moss but by the entire Board of County Commissioners. The recommendations of the Urban Development Task Force and the Planning Dept. were made with a view to what is best for the entire County. Those interested can attend the Commission meeting downtown on Jan. 24. If one can not attend, one can still add his name to the over 5000 who have signed the petition to save the Redland : http://chng.it/bqmnXYG6Vr
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.