A lot went on last since last week’s column. We will do something different this week and try to capsulize each event in chronological order.
Nov. 22nd -
The LadyCanes were up in the Windy City to face Loyola University Chicago’s Ramblers.
UM was coming off it’s first loss of the season and came out on fire taking a 20-4 lead, that included a 17-0 run opening the first period.
Up 34-11 at halftime Miami, now (5-1), took their foot off the gas in the second half and cruised to a 63-45 win.
Chicago’s own Destiny Harden led the Canes with 12, Lola Pendande had 10 and Hanna Cavinder added 9. Ten LadyCanes scored and all eleven that played had at least one rebound. It was a great all-around defensive effort that will be needed for ACC Conference success.
Nov. 23rd -
The Men (5-1) were home to Brooklyn’s St. Francis College Terriers and after a slow first five minutes in which the visitors took a 13-5 lead after 4:25 off a 9 point run the Canes took over. Miami only allowed the Terriers an equal 13 over the rest of the half.
From 9:05 of the first half to 12:07 of the second half, Miami outscored St. Francis by 24 points, 39-15. Nijel Pack was outstanding tallying 23 on 9-13 from the floor, 3-6 from deep and 2-2 from the stripe.
Norchad Omier had his third double-double in six games with 13 points and 10 boards. He has scored in double figures in five games and had double-digit rebounds in four.
Isaiah Wong scored 10 with 6 rebounds, 3 assists, a career high 4 steals and 2 blocks.
All thirteen Canes saw the floor. Freshmen AJ Casey 6’9”) , Christian Watson (6’7”) and Favour Aire (6’11”) have shown size and abilities Miami will need in conference play this season.
Nov. 25th -
The Hurricane Women hosted the Miami Thanksgiving Tournament last Friday
and Sunday.
Columbia University played Arkansas Pine-Bluff in the opener and prevailed 95-57 with six LadyLions in double figures.
Miami took on North Carolina A&T in the nightcap and earned a spot in the final with a resounding 97-54 win.
A&T led by three in the first minute but that was it for the visitors who were down as much as 46 before it was over. Ten LadyCanes played 15 or more minutes in the romp as Miami’s bench outscored the visitor’s 51-12. Lazaria
Spearman led the scoring with 12. Haley Cavinder and Lashae Dwyer had 11, Ja’Leah Williams added 10 and four others netted 8 or 9.
While the team shot a season high 53.2%, their best of the year, it was the defense that forced 21 first half turnovers including 13 steals, 5 by Dwyer that carried the day. It should be a high scoring affair in the final as the winners combined for 192 points in their openers.
Nov. 26th -
It’s 7:49 as I’m typing this in the Hard Rock Stadium Press Box. The Hurricanes - Pittsburgh Panthers game will kick off in less than 15 minutes and I’ll try to cover this game as it happens. It’s a very disappointing crowd I’m seeing as the Canes come through the tunnel out to the field.
Pittsburgh (7-4, 4-3 ACC) is playing for pride, a winning conference record and a better bowl bid.
The Hurricanes (5-6, 3-4 ACC) need a win to avoid a losing record and to earn a bowl bid.
Tyler Van Dyke is back as the starting QB. He led the Canes to the Pittsburgh 11 on a drive that included a couple of long receptions by Will Mallory but threw an interception on 2nd and 11 that was run back to the Miami 30.
Four plays later the Panthers had a 7-0 lead on a 2 yd TD run by Israel Abanikanda.
Van Dyke was injured on the interception play and Jacurri Brown took over at QB. On 3rd and 8 Brown was intercepted at the Pitt 39. Pitt advanced to a 1st and goal from the Miami 5 and went for a TD on 4th down from the one but the Canes stopped and took over on downs.
On Miami’s third series Jake Garcia was in at QB.
A couple of Henry Parrish Jr runs got the Canes out of trouble before a Lou Hedley flipped field position with a punt to the Pitt 22. Two plays, 78 yards and 0:48 seconds later the Panthers were up 14-0 on a 66 yd TD pass from Kedon Slovis to Jared Wayne.
A disastrous first quarter is over.
After Pittsburgh kicked off for a touchback Miami took over at their 25 and went backwards 16 yards in three plays before Hedley punted and put Pitt at midfield. Miami held and took over at their 10 after a Panther punt.
On 1st down Garcia completed a 7 yard pass to Mallory who fumbled. Pitt took over on the UM 19 and 0:45 seconds and two Abanikanda runs later, it was 21-0.
Miami took over after another touchback and went three-and-out.
Hedley punted again and Pitt had the ball on their 36. Canes held, Panthers punted and Miami took over at their 27.
Canes made one first down before Hedley was out to punt again. Pitt ball on their 19. Pitt made two first downs before Akheem Mesidor knocked the ball out of Slovis’s hand and Leonard Taylor snagged it midair for a Miami
interception at the Pitt 35.
Miami moved it to the 18 before Andy Borregales ran a botched FG attempt to the 11 and Pitt took over on downs.
Seven plays, 89 yds and 3:27 later it was 28-0 on a Slovis to Wayne 26 yd connection.
Mercifully the half was over. Miami kicked off and held Pitt without a score. Miami’s ball on their 15. Miami moved the ball to the Pitt 1 but had to settle for a field goal after a 3rd down sack.
Jaylan Knighton had a 56 yard run on the drive, 28-3. Pitt took the kickoff to their 27 then went 73 yds on 10 plays in 5:39 to go up 35-3 on a third of the game, Slovis to Wayne TD pass, this time from 7 yds out. 35-3 after 3Q.
The Hurricanes actually returned the kickoff to the 37 and then drove 63 yards on 7 plays in 3:37 culminating in a Garcia to Mallory 4 yd TD pass. The
two point conversion failed and it was 35-9 with11:52 remaining.
Canes Corner had seen enough and headed south to beat traffic. Each
team scored a TD on their next possession and as I was driving past Bird Road, Joe Z on the radio, announced the final as Pitt 42, Miami 16.
Recruiting is now first and foremost for Miami.
Early signing is Dec. 21st -23rd and we will provide a report on the Hurricanes incoming players.
Nov. 26th -
The LadyCanes faced the Columbia Lions in the Miami Thanksgiving
Tournament at 2:30 on Sunday. It was a highly contested affair with five ties and fourteen lead changes. The Lions led by 2 after the 1st Q and were up 5 at the half.
Miami took the lead 57-54 after three with a 20-12 3Q advantage that included a 7-0 run.
Columbia made their last score from the floor with 5:22 left but made 10 free throws in the last 3:18. Miami (6-2) missed two layups and two threes in the last two minutes and Columbia (5-2) took home the trophy with a 78-71 win.
The Lions were led by Jaida Patrick with 25 points. Ja’Leah Williams had a career high 28 for Miami on 10-14 shooting. Destiny Harden had a double-double with 11 points and 10 boards.
Next up for the LadyCanes is an ACC-Big Ten matchup with Michigan
on Dec. 1st, then North Florida visits on Dec. 4th. ACC play starts at FSU on Dec. 21st, then Notre Dame visits on Dec. 29th.
Nov. 26th -
The Hurricane Men were up in Orlando for a 5:00 pm game against one loss UCF.
Nijel Pack led the way with 16 points on 7-10 shooting in the Canes 66-64 win. Miami head coach said “ Clutch performances against an outstanding UCF team…..they’ve got size, they’ve got athletic ability, they’ve got
shooting ability. At the end of the first half, we did a great job, got a six-point lead. And then, at the end of the game, guys stepped up and made big
plays.”
None were bigger than Jordan Millers layup and free throw with 1:11 that extended the Canes lead from two to five and an Norchad Omier offensive rebound and free throw with 0:19 that gave UM a four point advantage. Wooga Poplar netted 12, Miller 11 and Omier had his second consecutive double-double with 10 points and 13 boards.
The Men face Rutgers in the ACC-Big 10 challenge on Wednesday Nov. 30th before they head to Louisville at 1:00 on Dec. 4th for their first ACC contest. They will be back home on Dec. 7th to play Cornell at 7:00.
If anyone is still reading after all this, be well and Go Canes!
