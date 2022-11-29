Three Homestead American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) teams have been selected to participate in the AYSO National Games in Irvine, California from July 24-30, 2023.
This is similar to the World Cup for professional soccer players, and it takes place every four years in a different location.
The Homestead AYSO Region 805 offers recreational level soccer for more than 500 young people age 3-19. The games are played at the Homestead Sports Complex.
The goal is to teach young people the basics of soccer. The AYSO players who are talented and more competitive can play travel soccer and in Homestead they can try out for the Makos.
This year. the U12 boys, U14 Girls and U16 Girls have been selected to play in the National Games. The teams need to raise money to travel to Irvine.
“For the players on these teams, this will be like playing in the World Cup,” said Nelson Ducos, the commissioner for Region 805 of the AYSO. “Over 292 teams and over 3,800 players from about 30 states will be represented at the AYSO National Games. The games will be played in Irvine, California at a new complex with 20 fields. There will be about 15,000 spectators.”
The Homestead teams were selected via lottery. The regional commissioner sign the travel teams up for this lottery if they believe the teams are qualified to compete at the national level. Once a team is selected, the regional commissioner must put down a deposit of $500 per team to hold the slot. Then the travel teams hold tryouts to select their players.
“The three teams are now practicing three days a week and doing extensive fundraising,” said Ducos. “Each team must raise about $35,000. We are going to local festivals to sell drinks and fruit cups and we will do car washes. We will host a small soccer tournament to raise money.”
Ducos believes the Homestead AYSO is a good program for young people.
“The philosophy of the soccer program is to allow everyone to
succeed in their own way. Everyone plays. This means everyone plays,
regardless experience, must play half the game. We are open to all young people, and we want it to be fun for everyone. Many players make lifelong friendships,” said Ducos. “It is a great way for young people to learn about soccer and to build a community. Our community is everything to us and we want to give these kids an opportunity to succeed on an off the field.”
The players are encouraged to volunteer by helping to set up and take down the goals, volunteering as referees or providing drinks to the referees.
