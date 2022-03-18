It was a busy weekend at Homestead Miami Speedway as Clash Endurance brought Clash Miami to town.
Clash Miami, last year called Challenge Miami, provided a family friendly three days of triathlon (swim, bike, and run) and duathlon (run, bike, run) racing that brought professional and amateur racers from around the country and the world. A runners expo with vendors and food trucks was held in the tracks infield all weekend.
Beginning on Friday Professional Woman and Men competed for a purse of $50,000 in each of their respective races.
Swimming 1 mile, biking 39 miles and running 19.5 miles, Australian Olympian Ashleigh Gentle won in a dominating performance after swim leader, Spain’s Sara Perez Sala crashed her bike and could not continue.
The USA’s Sam Long won the men’s race by just under 2 minutes over Jason West in second place.
Long set a blistering pace in both the bike and run, averaging over 30 miles per hour on the bike.
Friday concluded with a 5 Kilometer Fun Run.
Saturday began with a 7:30 AM start for the Sprint Triathlon and the Duathlon option kicking off 5 minutes later. The international field of
triathletes would swim 800 meters, ride 12.5 miles, and run 3.1 miles.
The Duathlon substituted a 1 mile run for the swim. One of the local
athletes competing in the Triathlon was Andy Bohl. Andy is a Monroe County Fire Fighter who works out of Station 22 in Tavernier and has been competing since 2015. He told the News Leader, “It’s a good course, but a really hard course with no shade.” Despite a problem with the nutrition bottle on his bike and missing the last water point, he finished a very respectable fourth in his highly competitive age group. Andy’s wife Gloria was along
handling logistics and support.
Overall winners were Carla Moreno, a US athlete and Alejandro Canas from Spain.
The Kids Triathlons were also run on Saturday. The 7 to 10 group was to swim 100 meters, bike 1.5 mile and run a half mile, while the 11 to 15 race was to be a 200-meter swim, 3-mile ride and a 1-mile run.
Because of the high winds the bike ride was canceled, and the swim was modified for both groups. Over 80 kids participated.
The weekends racing concluded on Sunday with the Mid-distance Triathlon and Duathlon. The swim was over a 2-lap 1600-meter course, while the bike ride took athletes out of the Speedway along Palm Drive, US-1, and Card Sound Road for a total of 56 miles. A 13.1 mile run in and around the Track concluded the Event. The Duathlon course had a 3.1 mile run in place of the swim.
Over 1000 athletes and 3000 spectators participated in the weekend’s events. Bill Christy, the driving force behind Clash Endurance told competitors and spectators at the Sprint Triathlon Awards Ceremony, “We do this for you. We provide safe and challenging courses at some of NASCAR’s most famous tracks.”
Later in the year there will be Clash weekends at Watkins Glen and Atlanta Motor Speedway and next Spring the event will be back at both Daytona and Homestead. For more info and detailed results of all of the races go to www.clash-usa.com .
