Saturday was the last day for early voting in Homestead.
The Homestead Community Center was the place for the candidates to greet voters and it was a full court press and even a family affair.
Pictured clockwise from left:
Max Losner came home from college to help his father Steve in his quest to be Homestead’s next mayor. Dennis Maytan was greeting voters in pursuit of a seat on Council representing Keys Gate. Former Homestead Mayor, Nick Sincore, was on hand to help son-in-law, Jeff Porter, who is attempting to regain the office he resigned from last year to pursue statewide office. Paul Wiggins was joined by his wife and uncle as he campaigned to represent Keys Gate on council. And Steve Shiver, who is also pursuing the mayoral seat, had a full team of youth support on hand Saturday.
Vote count so far has absentee ballots at just more than 1,300 and by noon Saturday early ballots reached the 300+ total.
The final chance to vote for mayor and the Villages and Keys Gate council seats is this Tuesday, Oct. 1st.
VOTE!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.