It’s been a long time since Paul Brookshire was the editor of the News Leader.
He recently turned 97 and we thought those of our readers that remember him would like to know what he’s been up to.
He was known somewhat for his thoughts and observations. He authored a book, titled ‘I’m Nobody, Who Are You?’ essentially an essay of his life. It’s available on Amazon.
If you remember Mr. Brookshire, you know he was very popular around our town. In fact, he served a term as a city councilman.
On the occasion of his 97th birthday a few weeks ago, he sent a note that read: “As I Live and Breathe. I did not ask to be born…nor did I ask to live to 97.
God sometimes gives us things that we do not ask for…good things, like a long life.
Life is a miracle…living to 97 is a miracle!
That’s two miracles for me…how many people can say that?
There is no way to explain this…people must think I live a “safe and secure” life. Well, not exactly…there was World War II.
I volunteered at 18…the old Army Air Corps took me as one of their own.
At times, there was no ammo for our weapons or parachutes for our planes. WWII was not exactly a “safe and secure” place to be. I was not at Pearl Harbor, nor at D-Day, nor Iwo Jima either. But I was over here, and over there and everywhere.
So here I am at 97 as I live and breathe.
And World War II is just one of a million memories.”
Brookshire graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1949. He served in the US Air Force during WWII in the Air Transport Command as a staff sergeant. Mr. Brookshire is living in Seattle Washington and welcomes any letters anyone would like to send. Send them to the News Leader and we will forward them to him.
“When I first saw Homestead in 1966, I did not like it. When I left Homestead in 1987, I loved Homestead. Why was that ? It was the people. I met so many great people there. I loved to walk Krome Avenue. I called myself, “the Krome Avenue philosopher”. I walked and talked in the streets. The people honored me by electing me ‘Vice Mayor’ in 1985. I got the highest vote in the election that year. What an honor and privilege it was to serve. I ran off to Sebring where I also wrote for the Sebring News. I never retired from writing, never.
But I traveled a lot, I would fly up to Chicago and ride the trains out of there. To New Orleans, Denver, Seattle, Los Angeles, Houston, and San Francisco.
Once in Seattle, I met Otis Wallace, Mayor of Fla. City. We were pretty surprised to see each other there. They took our picture and it was in the papers. Otis called me on my 97th birthday. Thanks Otis.
I have written a whole lot of poetry, If you can call it that. I have written other stuff, some good some bad. I have visited old sites of my childhood, like Rough River Lake and Bowling Green in Kentucky. I have gone back to Homestead two or three times. I still love that little, old town. Some of the best years of my long life were spent there.”
