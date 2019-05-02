Elliott Key's "Spite Highway" Reopened to Visitors - South Dade News Leader: South Dade News Leader | Local News From South Dade County

Elliott Key's "Spite Highway" Reopened to Visitors

Posted: Thursday, May 2, 2019 3:13 pm

Work to clear Elliott Key’s “Spite Highway” was completed last week allowing visitors to once again enjoy the historical hiking trail. The trail had been closed to visitors since September 2017 due to fallen trees and debris left by Hurricane Irma.

The funding for the Elliott Key project was made possible by the United States Congress, who dedicated $6.4 million to support this and more than 20 other vital repair projects at Biscayne National Park related to Hurricane Irma’s impact.

Clearing the trail posed significant challenges because heavy equipment and personnel had to be transported more than 8.5 miles across Biscayne Bay to the key. It took 3 weeks to complete the task with a team of 6 to 8 people working each day to cut and clear debris in hot, humid and buggy conditions.

“Spite Highway” came into existence in 1968 when developers, in a last ditch effort to spoil the land for preservation, ordered a 6-lane wide, 7 mile long swath be bulldozed down the center of Elliott Key. Today, it is the longest hiking trail in the park and a favorite of visitors who wish to explore more of the island’s natural beauty.

For more details about the park, visit our website at www.nps.gov/bisc or

follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram at BiscayneNPS

To find out more about Keep Biscayne Beautiful visit: biscaynenationalpark

institute.org/keep-biscayne-beautiful-campaign

