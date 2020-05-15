Last Friday afternoon in the skies over South Florida the US Navy’s Flight Demonstration Squadron, The Blue Angels, conducted an Amercia Strong flyover.
According to an April 24th joint Navy / Air Force Press Release: America Strong is a collaborative salute from the Navy and Air Force to recognize healthcare workers, first responders, and other essential personnel while standing in solidarity with all Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic. The formation of 7 blue and yellow FA-18 Hornets flew south over hospitals from Boco Raton to Homestead before continuing the flyover north over flying other hospital in Miami Dade and Broward counties.
A number of the medical and support staff at Homestead Hospital were able to come outside, masked and observing social distancing, to watch the salute.
Caroline Gaurl and her daughter Christine Nail, both nurses, were among them.
Caroline said, “We’re so excited to see the Blue Angel Flyover. It makes us feel special. We all love what we do and that’s why we are here helping people and taking care of our patients.”
Ken Spell, CEO of Baptist Health Systems Homestead Hospital was also on hand. He said “It’s a real honor to have the Blue Angel Demonstration Team do this America Strong flyover in honor of Hospital Staff, First Responders, and Health Care Workers.
Throughout this Pandemic Crisis I’ve been amazed at the outpouring of support from the Community. The help of Police and Fire Rescue, prayer vigils, food deliveries, and many other expressions from all over the community, our Clinical and Support Staff are appreciative beyond words.”
Both the Blue Angles and the Air Force’s Thunderbirds normal missions of demonstrating military aviation at around 30 airshows around the country has been disrupted by the many cancellations or postponements. These flyovers allow the pilots to fly their required number of hours to retain proficiency at no additional cost to American Taxpayers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.