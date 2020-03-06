Sleep-starved insomnia sufferers try everything to cure their inability to doze off, from chamomile tea to hypnosis to medication. But there’s one remedy bleary-eyed people may overlook that is hassle-free: stretches that relax the body and mind, allowing you to drift into slumber and be better prepared for the next day.
Keep yourself out of an insomnia rut without the need for medication or a lifestyle change:
• Stretch 1. While lying on your back, extend your right shoulder and elbow out to the side as far as is comfortable. At the same time, bring your thumb and hand downward. You can also perform this stretch while standing, Piller says.
• Stretch 2. As you lie on your back, bring your toes downward and bring your toes and side of foot inward, and get a stretch on the side of the foot. These stretches for the tops and sides of your feet can be done lying on your side as well, as long as you have room to bring your foot or feet down or inward. You also can use a pillow between your legs to raise your foot so you can bring your foot or feet down, or hang your feet over the edge.
• Stretch 3. Lying on your back, stretch both arms out. Make a light fist or let your hand dangle over the edge of the bed, extending your shoulder and arms out as much as is comfortable. “For any stretch with your arm over the edge of the bed, if you would rather, you can prop it up with a pillow,” Piller says. “In any position that feels good, put your arm over the pillow and let its leverage pamper you.”
• Stretch 4. While lying on your back, just extend your shoulder and arm out as is comfortable, Piller says.
This is a good time of year to start looking for the ultimate sleep-deprivation remedy because March 9 is the seventh annual Insomnia Awareness Day. That date isn’t chosen randomly. The observance always falls on the first Monday after the switch to Daylight Savings Time when Americans come off a weekend in which they lost an hour of sleep.
