Baptist Health Homestead Hospital participated in the third Annual Community Thanksgiving Food Drive along with Commissioner Kionne McGhee.
The event, which served an estimated 750 families, took place on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Le Jardin Community Center.
Partners for the event included Nomi Health, By Brothers Farms, La Vara de Carne Restaurant, and Publix.
Homestead Hospital collected more than $2,700 in donations for the drive and put together 750 food bags. Those bags were distributed along with 350 Gobble Boxes that Nomi Health provided.
Families who did not receive a Gobble Box instead received a $20 gift card to purchase a turkey (or choice of meat) for their holiday meal.
“This was an amazing effort by Homestead Hospital and our community partners,” Sherine Craig, AVP Nursing at Homestead Hospital shared. “We look forward to participating again next year and wish our neighbors a happy and healthy Thanksgiving.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.