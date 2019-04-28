American Legion SPRING YARD SALE

SATURDAY, April 27th, 8 am
Posted: Sunday, April 28, 2019 3:15 pm
SATURDAY, April 27th, 8 am
Posted on Sunday, April 28, 2019 3:15 pm.
Senior Matthew Garza came out firing and the hitters backed up him with three runs in the first innings.
When you think of a prototypical athlete, most people immediately think of stick and ball sports such as football, basketball or baseball. You…
Former Southridge standout catcher Yan Gomes enjoyed playing in front of friends and family members in Miami for only the second time in his b…
After getting out of a jam in the first inning escaping with just two runs scored, sophomore Matthew Hernandez and the Homestead Broncos had t…
© Copyright 2019, South Dade News Leader, Homestead, FL.
Rules of Conduct
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Sign Up