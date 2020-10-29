Monroe County is in the process of preparing a Transportation Master Plan that will provide future direction for U.S. 1 within Monroe County. Due to technical issues during the first public outreach meeting in September, an additional meeting is scheduled for Nov. 12 at 5 p.m. via Zoom webinar. The goal of this meeting is to gain input and feedback from locals and
visitors on transportation issues.
The objective is to identify transportation needs, develop goals and objectives, and develop an action plan to meet those goals. The action plan will identify potential short-term solutions (1-5 years), mid-term (6-10 years) and long-term solutions (10-20 years). These solutions may include roadway, signal, signage, and marking improvements to address traffic issues and/or multimodal solutions addressing the needs of pedestrians, bicyclists, and public transit.
Project information can be found at www.us1masterplan.com. You will find progress on each phase, a public survey, and an interactive map where you can pinpoint areas of concern. Monroe County encourages those interested to provide as much feedback on traffic issues (congestion, safety, signals, pedestrian, bicycle, etc.), where these issues are located, and possible solutions. If you provided feedback at the first public meeting, you are welcome to provide additional input.
The Transportation Master Plan Scope of Services and more information on the Transportation Coordination Committee can be found at www.monroecounty-fl.gov/transportation.
The following link can be used to join the public outreach meeting on Nov. 12 at 5 p.m.:
