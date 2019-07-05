A month ago the answer to the question, “What does El Toro Taco have in common with the grounds of the U.S. Capital?” would have been, “Nothing.” Today, however, there is a very different answer. In December 2015 El Toro Taco, a longtime family restaurant on Krome Avenue, was the first public debut of the Homestead-Miami Mariachi Conservatory. The assembled crowd applauded the efforts of the students in their signature costumes as music filled the air. Having now appeared at many local events and up into Broward
County, fifteen of the students are headed to Washington, D.C. for two special performances.
The invitation to play at the Mexican Cultural Institute Gala Friday July 19, 2019 came as an exciting surprise. According to their website, “The Mexican Cultural Institute of Washington, D.C. is committed to enriching the relationship between Mexico and the United States by sharing Mexico's vibrant cultural past and present with the local community. Since its establishment in 1990, the Institute has succeeded in presenting diverse, ongoing cultural programs and has become a thriving artistic center in the heart of Washington. Over the past two decades, the Institute has developed cultural programming in partnership with many institutions in the nation's capital including the Smithsonian Institution, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, the National Gallery of Art, the Library of Congress, among others.”
How then did a group of students, ages eight to fifteen, from Homestead come to their attention? Eddie Garza, Executive Director of the Mariachi Conservatory, explained. “This was completely unexpected. We have community outreach and continue to expand our network. Someone with mutual connections to us and the Institute shared a video of our students and people at the Institute were impressed with what they saw and heard.”
Florida U.S. Senator Marco Rubio and U.S. Representative Debbie Mucarsel-Powell are already familiar with the group. Representative Mucarsel-Powell reached out with yet another invitation. If all goes according to plan, during the day of July 19th, the students, under the direction of Program Manager Marilu Villa, will play outside the Capital Building, then be given a private tour and pick up their instruments again to proceed along the hallways toward the Representative’s office as they play. They will then perform in the Chamber before being taken to lunch in the Members Dining Room. “We had to receive special clearance from the Capital Police for our instruments,” Garza said. Senator Rubio’s office may also be able to meet with the students who will have only a few hours off before they go to the Mexican Cultural Institute for the evening’s event.
The group will travel by bus to Washington and should have the opportunity to visit one or two Smithsonian museums as well. The Mariachi Conservatory (often referred to as the Mariachi Academy), the first of its kind in South Florida, was established in Homestead through an initial grant from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation and the Knights Arts Challenge. Open to students K-9, they can accommodate up to fifty students in the after-school program. María Garza and her husband Cipriano Garza (Cip), of the Homestead-based Mexican-American Council (MAC), conceived the idea of the academy and worked hard for the dream to become a reality. Mariachi members practice twice a week, ten months of the year and are constantly in demand for local and area events. “We played at the Florida Day of the Dead Celebration in Broward this year to a crowd estimated at 16,000,” Eddie Garza explained.
As thrilling as the invitation to Washington is, the Mariachi Conservatory is a non-profit organization and the bus transportation is very expensive. The group is always frugal with funds; their recognizable costumes are sewn by the members’ parents in order to save money. All donations for this trip will go directly to the cost of transportation. Donations can be made on-line at https://www.mexamcouncil.org or sending a check to Mexican American Council, 151 NW 11th St, e400, Homestead, FL 33030. Tel: (786) 243-2328.
“The Mariachi Program is giving students an opportunity to change their lives through music. It gives them the chance to express themselves, build positive relationships, and self-esteem,” Garza said. “Music is a way to connect people and culture. These students can be that bridge and help show how special Homestead and South Dade are.”
